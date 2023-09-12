Murder suspect’s case adjourned for third time in Ogdensburg court

Durham

OGDENSBURG — The suspect accused of stabbing an Ogdensburg teen to death in August has had his appearance in City Court delayed for a third time.

Kenneth C. Durham, 44, of 316 Deviller St., Ogdensburg, was charged Aug. 10 by city police with second-degree murder and third-degree possession of a weapon, among others, in the stabbing death of Bryson R. Jenks, 19, in the early morning hours that same day in the 400 block of Paterson Street.

