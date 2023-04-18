Innocent in killing, Wing off probation

Adam W. Smith

CANTON — The man accused of murdering Gouverneur and Rossie men is scheduled to be arraigned on a 13-count indictment in St. Lawrence County Court on Friday morning.

Adam W. Smith, 46, Lake Placid, is charged with killing 72-year-old Ronald E. “Huck” Durham, Gouverneur, and with the March 1 murder of 67-year-old William M. Freeman, Rossie.

