CANTON — The Sustainability Day and Green Living Fair originally scheduled for April 3 and 4, is rescheduled for Nov. 6 and 7, at St. Lawrence University.
A joint effort of the Associated Colleges of the St. Lawrence Valley, Paul Smith’s College and the Canton and Potsdam Climate Smart Communities. Programing will remain the same, with the theme “Food, Climate and Justice.”
Keynote speaker Leah Penniman will present Nov. 6, and the Green Living Fair will be held Nov. 7.
More information is forthcoming.
