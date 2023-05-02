POTSDAM — The Potsdam Fire Department and Potsdam Rescue Squad responded to a report of a vehicle into a building Sunday morning on state Highway 11B.
After responding to the 10:56 a.m. call, Potsdam Fire officials said they found an SUV had accelerated into an attached garage at the 259 state Highway 11B residence.
They said the vehicle operator was assisted from the wreckage and evaluated by Potsdam Rescue. All Potsdam Fire Department units were back in service at 11:57 a.m.
Also on the scene were the Potsdam Police Department, St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department and Johnson’s Towing.
