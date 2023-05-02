POTSDAM — The Potsdam Fire Department and Potsdam Rescue Squad responded to a report of a vehicle into a building Sunday morning on state Highway 11B.

After responding to the 10:56 a.m. call, Potsdam Fire officials said they found an SUV had accelerated into an attached garage at the 259 state Highway 11B residence.

