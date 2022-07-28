CANTON — In September 2020, Madison E. White told the Watertown Daily Times that it had always been her dream to open a bakery.
On Aug. 3 in Canton, she will open her second at 67 Main St.
She opened Sweet Retreat in DeKalb Junction and the bakery was doing fine, Mrs. White said, but the Canton location just seemed too good to pass up.
“We just happened to see there was a place to rent on Main Street in Canton and talked it over with my husband and my parents and we all thought it would be a good jump to do something like that,” Mrs. White said. “It’s not very often that someplace like that comes up for rent.”
Mrs. White said the population base in Canton will benefit her business and many of her regular customers come to Canton.
“Everyone is very excited for me,” she said.
She is hoping that the move might make it possible to do the thing she loves best — making specialty cakes.
“My favorite thing to do and probably my most popular thing is my special-order cakes,” Mrs. White said. “I can make some pretty elaborate designs.”
Aside from the special-order cakes, Mrs. White runs a full-service bakery.
“Every day I do scones, cinnamon buns, cookies, coffee cakes, turnovers, donuts, brownies, sugar cookies,” she said. “I do breakfast sandwiches and wraps for lunch.”
The Canton location will also have a salad bar.
The new shop is the former location of the Hot Tamale which made moving in a bit easier. All the gas lines and power and ventilation were in place for her to set up her kitchen equipment.
“It was significantly easier this time than it was opening the DeKalb bakery,” she said.
Mrs. White does all of the work herself. Her mother will help her during her first month in Canton and she is hoping to hire an employee after that.
The bakery will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
Mrs. White graduated with her degree in hospitality and tourism with a focus on culinary arts from Jefferson Community College in May 2018.
Set on one day opening her own operation, Mrs. White worked for a time at Anastasia’s Bakery in Madrid. She said her time there was key to understanding the mechanics of running a bakery in the north country.
“I didn’t know what it entailed. So she luckily hired me to do that and I was able to learn and see what it takes to do all the baking and keep up with everything,” Mrs. White said.
The location in DeKalb was good, but she could only do so much.
Canton, with its many downtown workers, county workers and college students, will give her more walk-in traffic and a steady flow of customers, she said.
With increased business, she hopes to one day hire a worker she can teach to bake so that she can concentrate on her special-order cakes.
“I turn down a lot of special orders now,” she said.
On opening day, the first 100 customers will receive a pull tab with prizes of Sweet Retreat Bakery merchandise.
