RUSSELL — A Syracuse man died Saturday evening after police believe he was electrocuted by a downed power line near Plumb Brook in Russell.

Nathan S. Johnson, 27, was reportedly leaving the woods after hunting off Mackin Road shortly after 5 p.m., and grabbed a downed power line in an attempt to move it.

State police do not report any foul play, and Mr. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

