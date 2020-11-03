RUSSELL — A Syracuse man died Saturday evening after police believe he was electrocuted by a downed power line near Plumb Brook in Russell.
Nathan S. Johnson, 27, was reportedly leaving the woods after hunting off Mackin Road shortly after 5 p.m., and grabbed a downed power line in an attempt to move it.
State police do not report any foul play, and Mr. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.
