OGDENSBURG — Jesse D. Outley, 26, of Syracuse, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance by the state police Violent Gangs and Narcotics Enforcement Team and Community Stabilization Unit on Wednesday following a traffic stop on Route 37 in the town of Oswegatchie.
State police said Mr. Outley was found to be in possession of approximately 500 bags of heroin and a quantity of acetaminophen and oxycodone hydrochloride pills.
