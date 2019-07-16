CANTON — A Syracuse man was sentenced to prison as a second-felony drug offender Monday in St. Lawrence County Court for having possessed cocaine.
Quadeer Lumpkin, 23, was sentenced as a second-felony offender to three years in prison for his May 15 guilty plea to fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in a plea deal with the district attorney’s office. That sentence is to be served consecutive to time he owes the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.
The charge was reduced from the original charge of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
The indictment charged that on Sept. 16 in the town of Louisville, he possessed cocaine with the intent to sell it.
Mr. Lumpkin was previously convicted in July 2014 in Onondaga County Court of the violent felony of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
In addition to his prison sentence, Mr. Lumpkin was sentenced to two years of post-release supervision and had $375 in court fines, fees and surcharges paid out of the $1,073 he forfeited at the time of his arrest.
In other court action Monday:
Alexia N. Scarborough, 28, of 209 Outer Main St., Apt. 78A, Potsdam, was sentenced to 270 days in the St. Lawrence County jail for her July 2 guilty plea to misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, the reduced count of the indictment charging her with a felony DWI.
The indictment charges at 10:31 p.m. on April 13 on Elm Street in the village of Potsdam, Ms. Scarborough operated a vehicle while drunk.
At the time of her April 13 arrest, Potsdam Village Police said, she refused to take a breath test and she had a court order stating she must have an ignition interlock device in the vehicle; there was no such device in the vehicle, police said. DMV also revealed that she had no New York driver’s license and had a suspended Florida driver’s license, police said.
Ms. Scarborough was previously convicted, in 2016, of a DWI-related charge.
In addition to her jail sentence, Ms. Scarborough was sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge with the condition that she must have an ignition interlock device installed in any vehicle she has access to. She was also ordered to pay $1,195 in court fines, fees and surcharges.
Joshua M. Frajda, 32, of 1111 Congress St., Ogdensburg, sought acceptance into the court’s Judicial Diversion Program as a part of his May 16 guilty plea to third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine.
As a part of the original plea deal with the district attorney’s office, Mr. Frajda had a court commitment that he would be placed on one year of interim probation to earn straight probation until he was rearrested on a new meth charge and tested positive for drugs.
He was told by County Court Judge Jerome J. Richards that if he failed at JDP he would face a maximum sentence.
He was returned to St. Lawrence County jail without bail and his case was adjourned to July 26 when it will be brought before the JDP members.
Corey J. Kellison, 34, of 81 Martin St., Massena, pleaded not guilty to felony first-degree criminal contempt.
The indictment charges on Nov. 7, in the village of Massena, Mr. Kellison violated an Oct. 4 no-harass order of protection signed by St. Lawrence County Family Court Judge John F. Richey, and allegedly struck, shoved, kicked or otherwise subjected the protected person to physical contact.
Mr. Kellison was previously indicted on March 28 on the same charge but the indictment was dismissed with the district attorney’s office allowed to represent the case to a new grand jury.
He was released under probation supervision.
Matthew R. Farrell, 25, of 74 Miner St., Apt. 2, was placed on one year of interim probation for his May 16 guilty plea to felony driving while ability impaired by drugs Oct. 12 on a public highway in the town of Hermon. The charge was elevated to a felony due to a previous misdemeanor DWI conviction, on Dec. 7, 2016.
Final sentencing is set for June 29.
Garry G. Thompson, 36, last known address of 22429 Echo Drive, Watertown, vacated his May 29, 2018, guilty plea of felony driving while ability impaired by drugs after successfully completing one year of interim probation. He then pleaded guilty to the reduced misdemeanor count of the charge and was sentenced to two years of probation.
At 10:25 a.m. on Jan. 23, 2018, on Eddy-Pyrites Road, Mr. Thompson exited the roadway, striking a mailbox and fence, because he was impaired by Xanax, he told Judge Richards on Monday.
Mr. Thompson had his probation supervision transferred to Jefferson County.
