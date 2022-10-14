CANTON — Tabitha J. Gotham, owner and operator of Tab’s Grill and Cantina food truck, finished up her season at the Canton Village Park on Oct. 6. She had a wedding she was catering that weekend, and then began focusing all her attention on opening up a brick-and-mortar restaurant on Main Street in November.
Tab’s Grill and Cantina will be moving from its mobile set up to 11 Main St. where Nola’s General Store is now located.
As the name implies, Tab’s serves food inspired by Latin American cultures.
“It’s Tex-Mex, Mexican, Puerto Rican,” she said just after the lunch rush on her last day in the park.
When she moves into the restaurant she is going to stick with the menu from the food truck.
“We don’t want to overwhelm ourselves,” she said.
On the menu, diners will find burritos, various tacos, quesadillas, nachos, french fries and all the sides a diner would expect.
The most popular item on the menu, Ms. Gotham said, is the taco bowl. The taco bowl is served in a deep-fried tortilla bowl filled with beans, rice, meat, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and cheese.
A graduate of Potsdam High School and the Board of Cooperative Educational Services culinary program, Ms. Gotham earned her cook chops as a short-order cook at the Silver Leaf Diner in DeKalb.
“I started cooking there when I was 19,” she said. “I love the restaurant business.”
She started the food truck two years ago partially because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The recipes she uses are those she has learned from family and friends over the years, she said.
She is not planning on parking the food truck for good.
Having a restaurant to work out of will make the truck easier to manage, once outdoor eating season returns in the spring.
Her plan now is to open on Nov. 1.
The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.