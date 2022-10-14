Tab’s Grill and Cantina opening Main Street location

Tabitha J. Gotham stands in front of her food truck Oct. 6, the last day of mobile kitchen season. Tabitha will be taking over the Nola’s General Store location, 11 Main St. in Canton. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — Tabitha J. Gotham, owner and operator of Tab’s Grill and Cantina food truck, finished up her season at the Canton Village Park on Oct. 6. She had a wedding she was catering that weekend, and then began focusing all her attention on opening up a brick-and-mortar restaurant on Main Street in November.

Tab’s Grill and Cantina will be moving from its mobile set up to 11 Main St. where Nola’s General Store is now located.

St. Lawrence/Franklin County Editor

Slowly self-propelled. Two-time cancer survivor. Nearly 30-year newspaper veteran.

