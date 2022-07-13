MASSENA — One of the six major fishing tournaments in Massena this summer will get some prominent air time on television.
The 2022 Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit Championship is scheduled for Aug. 16 to 21 at the Massena Intake, and Major League Fishing officials have announced that the 27th season of its Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit will air on the CBS Sports Network.
The initial two-hour episode aired July 9, with subsequent episodes scheduled for 11 a.m. this Saturday, July 23, Aug. 20 and 27, Sept. 3, Oct. 8, 15, 22 and 29, and Nov. 5 and 12.
The October episodes, along with the Nov. 5 and 12 editions, will feature action on the St. Lawrence River. Group A of the qualifying round will be presented on Oct. 8 and 22, and Group B of the qualifying round will be presented on Oct. 15 and 29. The Nov. 5 presentation will feature the “Knockout Round,” and the Nov. 12 episode features the “Championship Round.”
The full television schedule can be found at MajorLeagueFishing.com.
The 2022 Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit presented by Fuel Me features a roster of the world’s best bass-fishing professionals competing across six regular-season events, each with a top award of up to $135,000. The field also competes for valuable points to qualify for the 2022 Tackle Warehouse Title presented by Mercury — the Pro Circuit Championship.
As part of the 2022 Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit Championship in Massena, organizers have scheduled two days of “Rockin’ the River” with all of the activities except for a kids fishing derby taking place at the Massena Intake. The kids fishing derby will be held at the Wilson Hill causeway.
In addition to the kids fishing derby, in which young anglers have a chance to snag a tagged fish for a cash prize, the weekend features vendor fairs, local brews, food trucks, live music and a fireworks show.
Aug. 20 activities include the kids fishing derby at 11 a.m., vendors at the intake at noon, food trucks at 1 p.m., a performance by Margarita Mike at 1 p.m., local brews at 3 p.m., kids derby awards and title championship weigh-ins at 3 p.m., performances by Mötley 315 at 5 p.m. and Bon Giovi: A Bon Jovi Tribute Band at 7 p.m. The day closes with a fireworks show at 9 p.m.
Aug. 21 activities include food trucks and vendors at the intake starting at noon, and the title championship weigh-ins and a four-wheeler giveaway at 3 p.m. People must be present to win the four-wheeler, which is being provided by Major League Fishing.
All events are free to attend.
View the event page at www.exploremassena.com/rockintheriver for more information.
