CANTON —TAUNY will be accepting gingerbread house entries for the annual Sugar & Spice Gingerbread Contest and Display from Nov. 29 - Dec. 3 during business hours at The TAUNY Center in Canton.
The theme for this year’s competition “On the Farm” is a tribute to the agricultural aspect of local life in the region. Entries may reflect any aspect of a farm and activity on farms. TAUNY encourages makers to be creative and interpret the theme as they wish.
The Sugar & Spice Gingerbread Display will open to the public and winners will be announced at TAUNY’s annual Holiday Open House on Dec. 7 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Visitors can see the gingerbread houses at The TAUNY Center and submit a vote for the People’s Choice Award through Dec. 21.
The Sugar & Spice Gingerbread Contest and Display entries must be made of gingerbread baked from scratch and be entirely edible. Maximum base size is 20” x 20”. A registration form will include space for a brief description of the gingerbread house and/or a statement from the artist. Entries will be accepted and prizes awarded in four categories: adult (ages 18+), youth (12-17 with no adult help), children (under 12 with minimal adult help), and family/youth/community group. Entries created by groups are encouraged. Interested participants who wish to display their work, but not enter the competition are also welcome. More information is available at tauny.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.