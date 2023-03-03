CANTON — October 28, 2023
The TAUNY Center’s next exhibit is an evolving art installation. TAUNY staff artist James Gonzalez is creating an environment in the main gallery that will continue to develop with the addition of new pieces over the next several months. He’s creating a space where visitors can linger and interact.
Inhabited Arabesques is a form of artistic decoration consisting of “surface decorations based on rhythmic linear patterns of scrolling and interlacing foliage, tendrils” or plain lines.” James said, “I notice the term arabesque often used for pieces of art that capture my attention. In architecture, for instance, I think of maybe a pierced stonework screen bathed in sun outside, casting a design in graphic stark outline.”
James’signature work is made from recycled materials.
“I choose to work with old reused material because this brings its own undeniable character. I much prefer it over the characterlessness of a fresh-from-the-mill sheet of material.”
The exhibit will be on display through Oct. 28
