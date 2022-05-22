CANTON — Traditional Arts in Upstate New York has announced a new multi-year research project.
For many families in the north country, their camps are a beloved, often multi-generational, place to gather together to enjoy the outdoors, or just get away from everyday responsibilities. Sometimes those camps are just a few miles from the owners’ primary homes. Often, the camp buildings aren’t fancy, but are significant for the happy memories they hold.
Led by folklorist and TAUNY Executive Director Jill Breit, TAUNY’s staff and partners around the region are embarking on a journey to document family camps throughout the woods and on the shores of rivers and lakes of the north country and to record stories associated with these special places.
TAUNY’s project will focus on camps owned by year-round residents of the north country.
TAUNY recognizes that camp life is important to seasonal residents, but, there is a lot of ground to cover and the project may expand in the future.
TAUNY is looking to hear from people about their family camps. Get in touch by emailing jill@tauny.org if interested in participation in the project.
The Cornell Cooperative Extension also brings a new exhibit to TAUNY.
“In Season: Our Rural Food System in Photos” runs through Oct. 29 at The TAUNY Center, Canton. The exhibit is free to the public.
The Cornell Cooperative Extension of St. Lawrence County-curated exhibit features the stories and images of local farmers and food entrepreneurs along with events for all ages.
The “CCE Fruition” program “celebrates the rich traditions and resourceful innovations of north country growers and eaters.”
Tune in for engaging stories of the farmers, gardeners and cooks creating a delicious landscape and healthy local food system. Stay up to date with upcoming exhibit events on the CCE of St Lawrence Facebook Page: facebook.com/CCEofSLC
Learn more about the CCE project online at blogs.cornell.edu/fruition/in-season/.
Also, an exhibit called “Rural Feminisms in the North Country” runs until May 28 in the TAUNY Center Upper Level Gallery. The exhibit is free to the public.
TAUNY’s Upper Level Gallery hosts a new exhibit produced by St. Lawrence University students working with history professor Judith DeGroat. The exhibit presents the ways north country women in the 1960s and 1970s participated in the Second Wave of feminism, effecting positive change in the north country. The exhibit is now available for viewing in the Upper Level Gallery, free and open to the public.
