TAUNY announces spring fundraising appeal

CANTON — TAUNY’s spring fundraising appeal is now underway. The focus of this year’s appeal is to honor the legacy of Executive Director Jill Breit, who will retire on May 31 after 30 years of service.
A statement from TAUNY’s Executive Committee reads: “Under Jill’s remarkable leadership, TAUNY has grown into an organization that is an essential part of the cultural economic life in the North Country, known across New York State and beyond. With this Spring Appeal, you have the opportunity to support TAUNY, but also to honor Jill and her work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.