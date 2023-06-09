TAUNY announces spring fundraising appeal

Jill Breit (center) and members of TAUNY’s Board of Directors recently enjoyed a daylong retreat in Colton earlier this month. Members shown: Andrew Gillcrist, Peggy Lynn, Alan Hersker, Kate Newell, Ruth McWilliams, Michale Glennon, Martha Foley Smith, Fran Moore, and Jackie Sauter. TAUNY photo

CANTON — TAUNY’s spring fundraising appeal is now underway. The focus of this year’s appeal is to honor the legacy of Executive Director Jill Breit, who will retire on May 31 after 30 years of service.

A statement from TAUNY’s Executive Committee reads: “Under Jill’s remarkable leadership, TAUNY has grown into an organization that is an essential part of the cultural economic life in the North Country, known across New York State and beyond. With this Spring Appeal, you have the opportunity to support TAUNY, but also to honor Jill and her work.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.