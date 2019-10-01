CANTON — The theme for Traditional Arts in Upstate New York’s 2019 Sugar & Spice Gingerbread House Contest is “On the Farm.”
“We’ve been focused on different types of agriculture lately,” TAUNY Executive Director Jill Breit said in a press release, “and wanted to pay tribute to that aspect of local life in our contest this year.”
Entries may reflect any aspect of a farm and activity on farms.
“We encourage makers to be creative and interpret the theme as they wish. We take an expansive view,” she said.
Guidelines for submissions are available on TAUNY’s website, tauny.org. Entries for this year’s competition may be delivered to The TAUNY Center starting Nov. 29, and must be delivered no later than Dec. 3. Winners of the competition in several categories will be announced at TAUNY’s Annual Holiday Open House on Dec. 7 and all entries will remain on display through Dec. 21.
TAUNY’s annual gingerbread house workshop with master instructor Sue Wilder will take place on Nov. 16, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. This family-friendly workshop is a good opportunity to experiment with ideas for the contest. To sign up for the workshop, go to tauny.org.
