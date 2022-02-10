CANTON — TAUNY has announced the following upcoming events:
The Fiberistas: Studies in Black & White Exhibit
Feb. 5 -26
The Fiberistas: Studies in Black & White. It’s an exhibit of new quilts, including their latest slice quilt. On Feb. 26, the Fiberistas will host a workshop to make original works of art with quilting scraps.
TAUNY Cooks: Crepes with Rainbow Crabtree
Feb.12, 11 a.m.-noon
Rainbow Crabtree, owner of Nature’s Storehouse, Canton, will be in the TAUNY Kitchen on to share her tips for successful crepe-making, something she does for her family regularly. She’ll make blueberry-filled crepes, and another flavor that will be a surprise that day.
TAUNY Workshop: Hammered Dulcimer Workshop II
Feb 12, 1-4 p.m
Due to popular demand, there is another hammered dulcimer session. To register for that session, go to wdt.me/vEzFGN. Award-winning dulcimer artist Dan Duggan, Lake Clear, will offer a three-hour hands-on introduction to this delightful instrument. Dan will supply everything needed for the class. Participants will learn several tunes, songs and chords and will also learn more about the history of this wonderful instrument. Maximum class size will be 10 participants. No special musical training is required to take this workshop. Pre-registration is required.
