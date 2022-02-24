CANTON — TAUNY has announced the following events:
Exhibit Now Showing: “Hornbeck Boats: Lightest Boats in the Deep Woods”
Through May 8
The TAUNY Center, Canton
10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday thru Saturday
Free to the public
Exhibit includes:
— Hornbeck Boats and lots of information about them
— Dozens of photographs taken by documentary photographer Nancie Battaglia
— A video of people we interviewed about their experiences in their Hornbeck boats
— A slideshow of photos submitted by people who love their Hornbeck boats
Miniature Quilt Workshop with the Fiberistas
Feb. 26
The TAUNY Center, Canton
11 a.m. -noon
$10/person
Fiberistas Kathy Burns and Adele Vandenburgh will be at The TAUNY Center 11-noon to help you make an original 5”x7” miniature quilt that you can frame. Using fabric scraps, fusible bond, and card stock, participants will learn the basics of color balance, proportion, and add their own creativity to create a collage-style “quilt” to take home. No sewing will be involved. All skill levels are welcome. All materials and supplies will be provided. This will also be a great opportunity to see the exhibit “The Fiberistas: Studies in Black & White,” on display at The TAUNY Center through Saturday.
Cost is $10/person, $5 for TAUNY Friends. Pre-registration is required. Class size is limited to 10. To register, click here: wdt.me/miniquilt.
TAUNY Workshop: Hammered Dulcimer Beginner 2
March 12
10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
The TAUNY Center, Canton
$60/person
This is a session for people who’ve taken Dan’s Beginners workshop, or who have had previous introductory experience playing the hammered dulcimer. Register here: wdt.me/dulcimer.
