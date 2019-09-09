CANTON — Traditional Arts in Upstate New York has announced that Shelby Connelly of Colton is the winner of the raffle for $200 in cash and a TAUNY gift basket valued at $100.
Proceeds from this fundraiser will support programs in TAUNY’s demonstration kitchen.
“We had a great response to the raffle, and we’re thrilled to have received so much community support,” said TAUNY Board President Jackie Sauter.
Anyone who didn’t have the chance to participate can still support the TAUNY kitchen programs by making a donation in any amount, anytime, online at tauny.org/support.
TAUNY is a non-profit organization in Canton, dedicated to helping people understand and appreciate the folk traditions and local culture of everyday life, present and past, in the north country. More information is available at tauny.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.