CANTON — TAUNY Cooks: Sourdough Bread with Kathy Montan will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Jan. 22 at The TAUNY Center. The event is open to the public. No registration is needed. Masks are required indoors.
Kathy Montan, Pierrepont, was motivated to learn how to bake sourdough bread in the early days of the COVID pandemic when both bread and yeast were in short supply in the stores.
She’s been making sourdough bread regularly since then. Kathy will share the easy process she’s developed through trial and error and will share with you what you need to know to get started in your own kitchen. Sourdough starter will be available as a take-away on a first come, first served basis.
Also scheduled is a TAUNY Workshop, Beginning Hammered Dulcimer with Dan Duggan from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 5 at the TAUNY Center.
The cost is $60, or $55 for TAUNY Friends. Pre-registrationis required. Sign up at tauny-folkstore.myshopify.com/products/hammered-dulcimer-workshop-with-dan-duggan.
Have you ever wanted to try the hammered dulcimer? Award-winning dulcimer artist Dan Duggan, Lake Clear, will offer a three-hour hands-on introduction to this delightful instrument.
Dan will supply everything you will need to use for the class. Participants will learn several tunes, songs and chords and will also learn more about the history of this wonderful instrument.
Maximum class size will be 10 participants. No special musical training is required to take this workshop.
