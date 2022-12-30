CANTON — The schedule for TAUNY’s Cabin Fever Concert Series has been set
The winter series of concerts will be on the second Friday of each month from January through April. Doors will open at 6:30 and concerts start at 7 p.m.
Nonalcoholic refreshments will be available. Tickets will be by donation at the door, and all ages are welcome.
■ Jamie Savage – January 13
Jamie was born and raised in central New York, but it was at a summer camp in the Adirondack Park where he first took a serious interest in an instrument, the banjo. His life experiences are rich and his musical influences eclectic, resulting in an ‘Adirondack Style’ that is comfortingly familiar yet intriguingly unique.
■ High on the Hog – February 10
From the heart of the Adirondacks, High on the Hog brings you old time and country classics with over 50 years of playing combined. The band –– Bill Chamberlain, Tyler Dezago, and Marion Hoelzel –– bring forth strong, driving music on fiddle, mandolin, guitar, banjo and voices. They bring you the high harmonies of old cowboy songs of the Midwest, lost fiddle tunes of the southern Appalachian tradition, and modern melodies grown here in the Adirondacks.
■ Peggy Lynn and Dan Duggan – March 10
Dan Duggan, known nationally for his wizardry on hammered dulcimer and flat-picking guitar, is a true multi-instrumentalist, equally at home on guitar, slide guitar, piano, banjo and his signature hammered dulcimer. Peggy Lynn, referred to by poet Maurice Kenny as “The Voice of the Mountains,” is recognized for her soulful songwriting and extraordinary vocal versatility.
Dan and Peggy combine original and traditional songs and tunes with masterful harmonies and inventive arrangements.
■ Dan Berggren – April 14
Dan Berggren is a tradition-based songsmith who writes with honesty, humor and a strong sense of place. His songs explore the many dimensions of home, hard working folks, and taking care of our planet and each other.
An award-winning musician and educator, Dan’s roots are firmly in the Adirondacks where he was raised on land that had been in the family for five generations, but his music has branched out across many borders.
