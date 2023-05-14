TAUNY Center hosting ‘Hattitude! The Hats of Louise Hughes Rolling’

CANTON — “Hattitude! The Hats of Louise Hughes Rolling” has opened at the TAUNY Center.
The exhibit features special occasion hats made by Louise Hughes Rolling. Curated by Louise’s daughter Vicie A. Rolling and TAUNY Executive Director Jill Breit, the 60 hats on display tell a story about social and cultural history and the aesthetics and skills of a traditional occupation.
