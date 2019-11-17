CANTON — Traditional Arts of Upstate New York has invited the community to a cheese tasting with Alan Hersker of Oxbow Hall Farm. The tasting will take place at The TAUNY Center in Canton on Nov. 23 from 1-3 p.m.
Oxbow Hall Farm is a work-in-progress farm run by Alan Hersker in Oxbow. Although there’s a small cadre of cows, chickens, bees, and a llama, the goats are the source of the most marketable products to date: cheese and soap. It’s been a trial-and-error process, but this year Alan’s been focusing on several goat cheeses: Feta, Bleu, Pouligny St. Pierre, and (everyone’s favorite) Chevre.
At the TAUNY tasting, guests can try these cheeses alone, but also—and more interestingly—in several signature dishes. There’s no charge for tasting, but a donation to TAUNY and your honest input on the cheese would both be appreciated. Supply is limited, so guests are encouraged to come early.
The TAUNY Center is located at 53 Main St. More information is available at tauny.org.
