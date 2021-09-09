TAUNY Center opening new exhibit, ‘Wool and Water’

CANTON — The new exhibit “Wool and Water” is on display in the upper level of the TAUNY Center.
The “Wool and Water” project by scientist Michale Glennon, Ray Brook, is a data art project that blends fiber art with scientific data to create visual representations of changing water quality conditions in the Adirondacks.
Michale Glennon serves as the science director for the Adirondack Watershed Institute. She has conducted ecological research in the Adirondack Park for more than two decades and has been knitting for almost four decades. TAUNY invited Ms. Glennon for a virtual conversation about her project “Wool and Water” on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 7 p.m. The event will show some of her fiber art pieces and she will talk about what they represent about water quality in the Adirondacks. She also will tell how others can get involved in this project. The event is open to the publicd through Zoom. Please register here: wdt.me/GBwRZ2.
In association with the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act, the Paul Smith’s College Adirondack Watershed Institute has embarked on a collaborative fiber arts project supported by the Champlain Valley National Heritage Partnership to showcase the legacy of protecting clean water in the Lake Champlain Basin and beyond.
This exhibit is free to the public, showing through Sept. 25, during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. During the month of September, The TAUNY Center will also be open an additional hour until 6 p.m. on Thursdays for the townwide weekly Music on Main series.
