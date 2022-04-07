NORFOLK — The executive director of Traditional Arts in Upstate New York has an additional job — Norfolk town justice.
Jill R. Breit was appointed by the Norfolk Town Board during a special meeting Tuesday night, with three board members agreeing to the appointment, one voting against it and one abstaining. Derek C. Stevenson was the second candidate for the position. Both candidates spoke about their qualifications during the meeting.
Town Supervisor Charles A. Pernice initially suggested the board make no appointment on Tuesday, but let the voters decide in November.
He said he had been notified by Councilor Jean M. Gang in March that she wanted to hold a special meeting to appoint a candidate, and he gave other board members at least two days’ notice of when the meeting would be scheduled — on Tuesday so the new appointee could begin justice training, which started on Wednesday.
“On March 29, the day I learned of a second candidate, I had previously been told Derek Stevenson had a petition circulating,” Mr. Pernice said.
Mr. Pernice said he had two conversations with a special counselor to town and village courts in the Fourth Judicial District. The first conversation was a reply to an email asking when the spring judge class would be held. The second conversation centered around confusion over whether the town had a second justice candidate.
“Somebody called the Fourth Judicial District and told them this appointment was a done deal and they needed to register the person in spring judge school. When the call was made to the Fourth Judicial District on March 29, no special meeting had been called to consider appointing anyone to the justice position,” he said.
Mr. Pernice said his goal was to have both candidates address the board and the public.
“It didn’t seem fair to me to hear from just one prospective candidate when in fact we have two. This morning, Mr. Stevenson wasn’t able to be here and I really didn’t want to move on without both here. Luckily, he freed up his schedule,” he said.
The town supervisor suggested letting voters have the say in November.
“I would like to make a motion right now that the town board remove itself from any semblance of partisanship and appoint neither of the two candidates, thereby allowing the voters of Norfolk to make that decision in November on Election Day,” Mr. Pernice said.
Deputy Supervisor Richard J. Bump seconded the motion.
“At this point, I think it should be up to the taxpayers this time,” he said.
But, the motion was met with opposition from Ms. Gang and Councilors Donald I. Purvis and Paul G. Paige Sr.
“I would like to have an opportunity to hear both candidates and make an appointment tonight. It’s important for the taxpayers of Norfolk to have a second justice and important that we get somebody appointed and sent to school as soon as possible,” Ms. Gang said.
“I just feel it’s time to appoint another justice. It’s been vacant for a while now and we have two candidates. And why not move forward?” Mr. Purvis said.
“My reply is no. I agree with what Jean and Donnie said,” Mr. Paige said.
Both candidates were invited to speak about their credentials. Ms. Breit said that, although she’s not an attorney, she has experience in a number of areas in her job as executive director of the nonprofit organization TAUNY.
“I’m here tonight because I heard that there was a vacancy for the town justice and I was asked if I would consider putting my name forward to take that job. I thought about it and I decided that I would because I feel like given my life experiences, I have the qualifications to do the job well. I am doing this strictly as a public service. I have no agenda. I have no political motivation here,” Ms. Breit said.
She said she would be impartial and fair in her dealings as justice.
“I really honestly stepped forward because I was told it was a vacancy, that the town needed somebody to come forward and I felt like I could do the job. I’m impartial, I’m fair. I have no experience here in Norfolk that would cause my objectivity to be impacted. I see the job as understanding of the law and applying it fairly according to the circumstances that are brought before me,” Ms. Breit said.
“I’ve made myself available for the training. I’ve had conversations with people to understand what the responsibilities would be. So, I do understand what commitment I would be making if I do this, and I trust the judgement of the people who are making this decision. If you choose me, I will do the best job that I possibly can to serve this community,” she said.
Mr. Stevenson said he has 28 years of law enforcement experience in the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.
“I have master trainer certifications in drug identification. I have master trainer certification in conflict resolution. I work with the Crisis Intervention Unit with the Department of Corrections (and Community Supervision). I have certifications in conflict resolution de-escalation of conflicts. Many things as a correctional officer (have prepared me) for this. I had to take a lot of people to court. I’ve seen a lot of court, been in a lot of courts. It gives me a good idea of what’s going on,” he said.
“I’m also unbiased. I’m very open to listening to somebody’s opinions, their feelings. But, ultimately the law will be the law, and that’s how a person will be judged, not on a personal feeling or friendship or any of that. It will just be what the law needs to be,” he said.
Mr. Stevenson said many of his experiences have helped him deal with people and their conflicts. For example, he said, he has worked with DOCCS’ Youth Assistance Program.
“This helps troubled youth get on the correct path to help their life be better. We actually brought them in, showed them the worst side of being in prison and work with them so that they wouldn’t go to prison,” he said.
Following the presentations, Ms. Gang made the motion to appoint Ms. Breit. Mr. Paige seconded the motion, with Mr. Purvis also voting in favor. Mr. Pernice voted against the motion and Mr. Bump abstained.
“No, because of the reasons I stated before. I think it’s seven months from the election. I think we should leave it to the voters of Norfolk,” Mr. Pernice said.
Mr. Bump said that with the information the board received during the meeting, he was unable to form an opinion and abstained.
