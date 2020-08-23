CANTON — Traditional arts in Upstate New York is launching new collaborative quilt project by the Fiberistas, a local group of quilters whose projects challenge them to experiment with new techniques and explore the potential of quilts as art.
The new project, “Landscape,” will be on display on the upper level of The TAUNY Center in Canton from through Oct. 24.
For this project, members were challenged to create a panel featuring a landscape with a foreground, middle ground, and background. Each member could interpret the theme according to her own vision. The connecting element of the project is a line that winds through the panels.
For projects like this, the Fiberistas start with a concept or image and each member works on an individual quilt panel as a piece of the larger project. Finished pieces are brought back together to make a single image. The result is a surprise even to the makers. Past work by the Fiberistas previously on display at The TAUNY Center included “The Black Line” quilt and “The Elements of Nature” quilt in 2019; a sugarbush slice quilt in 2018; and a slice quilt of Canton’s Main Street a few years prior.
TAUNY will also share a series of videos of the Fiberistas talking about their work on this new project over the time the quilt is on display. Follow TAUNY on Facebook and Instagram (@thetaunycenter) and/or check out TAUNY’s YouTube channel to see the series.
