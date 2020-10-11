CANTON — TAUNY is hosting a raffle for an Atlantic Flyway Barn Quilt now through October 24. TAUNY Board Member and barn quilt movement leader Ruth McWilliams has designed and painted and donated this lovely 3’ x3’ Atlantic Flyway barn quilt with the help of TAUNY Board Members Alan Hersker and Will Holland. The unique design for this larger barn quilt was created based upon a fabric medallion quilt pattern of the same name.
Proceeds from this raffle will support TAUNY operations and programming. Tickets are $10 each. TAUNY is limiting ticket sales to a maximum of 5 tickets per person and a total of 100 tickets will be sold. Tickets may be purchased in person at The TAUNY Center in Canton, payable with cash or check, or by reservation over the phone by calling 315-386-4289. The drawing will take place when all tickets have been sold or October 24 (before the closing of the “St. Lawrence County Barn Quilts” exhibit), whichever comes first. Tickets are not expected to last long, so if you are interested, don’t delay. The winner need not be present at the drawing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.