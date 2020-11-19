CANTON — Traditional Arts in Upstate New York is hosting a raffle for a Compass Sunflower Barn Quilt now through Dec. 12.
The 2’x2’ Compass Sunflower design is painted by TAUNY Board Member, barn quilt movement leader Ruth McWilliams with the help of other TAUNY Board Members and friends. This barn quilt brings together two popular designs—the compass and a sunflower.
This pattern was recently used in The TAUNY Center studio to teach other experienced barn quilters how to draw a pattern using geometry tools. A protractor and ruler, coupled with a lot of careful measuring, resulted in the angles of the petals being the same and the center octagon being true. Designs like this give artists a chance to learn, brush up on, and really apply geometry in their artwork.
Proceeds from this raffle will support TAUNY operations and programming. Tickets are $5 each. TAUNY is limiting ticket sales to a maximum of 5 tickets per person, and a total of 100 tickets will be sold.
Tickets may be purchased in person at The TAUNY Center in Canton, payable with cash or check, or by reservation over the phone by calling 315-386-4289. The drawing will take place when all tickets have been sold or Dec. 12, whichever comes first. Tickets are not expected to last long, so if you are interested, don’t delay.
The winner need not be present at the drawing.
