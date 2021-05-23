CANTON — It’s time to start picking that rhubarb patch—or picking some out at the farmer’s market—and putting some of those beautiful, sweet, tart stalks to use in a favorite recipe! TAUNY invites the community to join Folk to Table Project Director Camilla Ammirati on Tuesday, May 25th, 12-1:30pm, for a demonstration of key steps in making a seasonally-inspired rhubarb crumble ice cream, which adds shortbread crumble and rhubarb compote mix-ins to a buttermilk ice cream base. The demo will take place in the TAUNY kitchen, and take-away tasting samples will be available while they last.
Thanks to Nature’s Storehouse for donating rhubarb and other key ingredients for this recipe as part of a monthly “Savor the Season” recipe feature series. Please note that masking and social distancing measures remain in place for this event, and there is a $5 suggested donation.
