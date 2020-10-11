CANTON — Before the “St. Lawrence County Barn Quilts” exhibit closes on Oct. 24, TAUNY invites families to connect with the exhibit through two upcoming quilt-themed events this month in partnership with the Massena Public Library: a virtual story-time with librarian Ronnie Tatro on Oct. 15 at 10 a.m., and a story-walk in Heritage Park Oct. 10 through the 25.
Families can also stop by The TAUNY Center in Canton any time in October to see the exhibit and pick up barn quilt coloring sheets to enjoy at home.
Barn quilts are a family and kid-friendly art form. TAUNY hopes families will try their hands at making one sometime. To get started, kids can learn about barn quilts through these events by first learning about the traditions of making and keeping quilts that inspired the works on display in the current exhibit.
Interested participants can tune in to the TAUNY Facebook Page, @thetaunycenter, to take part in a virtual story-time presentation of The Pumpkin Blanket by Deborah Turney Zagwyn, and more on Oct. 15 at 10 a.m. Sing, Dance, and Learn along with us as we build the foundation of early literacy with interactive songs and quilt-themed stories, inviting kids to connect with the love of quilts that underlies the barn quilt movement celebrated in our current exhibit. This online program is recommended for ages 2 and up. All are welcome.
The story-walk on Falls Island in Canton’s Heritage Park will take place Oct. 10-25. This story-walk presentation of The Quilt Story by Tony Johnston and Tomie dePaola, created and shared by the Massena Public Library, gives you the chance to walk from page to page of the book, set up along a trail. (The book is especially geared toward pre-k, but can be enjoyed by all!) Families are encouraged to visit the story-walk, take a selfie with one of the book pages, and come show it to staff at the TAUNY North Country Folkstore--the first three to share their selfies will receive a complimentary treat.
These events are presented in partnership with the Massena Public Library, also a partner in the 2019 Barn Quilt Tourism Project, and with additional support from the Canton Free Library and Grasse River Heritage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.