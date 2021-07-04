CANTON — In 2021, Traditional Arts in Upstate New York and littleGrasse Community Farm are partnering on the Grow and Tell Project, highlighting the local food and food traditions that help sustain the community, through a series of garden tours, kitchen demonstrations and more.
The first tour will be of littleGrasse Community Farm, Canton on Saturday, July 10, 10 a.m. to noon, to learn about the farm’s mission and operations, and to see how they and others in the community grow food that helps connect people to their food, family and cultural traditions.
The tour will include an overview of how the farm works with farmers Maria “Flip” Filippi and Bob Washo, and an opportunity for Q&A with guest speakers including Rose Rivezzi of Big Spoon Kitchen in Potsdam, who will share stories about her father’s garlic that is grown at the farm, and Rosanna Mosher, Director of the Adirondack Mennonite Heritage Farm, Croghan, who will share the story of the Virkler lettuce, a variety first brought to the region by Mennonite settlers in the Lewis County area that littleGrasse is working to help restore and preserve.
TAUNY Folk to Table Director Camilla Ammirati will also share food and family story highlights from the Grow and Tell project over recent months. Additional tours of littleGrasse in the coming months will focus on themes of homestead/subsistence gardening and seed-saving.
For this event, registration is required by Monday (details below) and there is a “pay as you will” suggested donation of $0 to $25 to support TAUNY’s ongoing programs and projects, including the Grow and Tell Project. Participants also have the option of purchasing a picnic lunch box made by Big Spoon Kitchen to enjoy after the tour. You must register for the tour to order a lunch, but there is no limitation for how many lunches you can pre-order. Picnic lunch box includes a basil and garlic scape pesto knot (with prosciutto optional), a side of marinara, a pickled vegetable assortment, and a sweet treat, all inspired by the recipes and stories of garden-fresh food traditions celebrated by the Grow and Tell Project. All will include gluten and dairy. Order your lunches here wdt.me/tn9hUe.
For this option, visitors are invited to bring a blanket or folding chair and find a spot in the garden to enjoy their lunch after the tour.
Spots are limited, and registration for this event, including any picnic lunch box orders is required. Register here wdt.me/QTsmDg.
In July through October, TAUNY’s Grow and Tell Project will host additional garden tours with littleGrasse Community Farm, Jane Desotelle, Plattsburgh, and Jean Williams, Indian Lake. All tours are private and have limited spots, with registration required. See tauny.org for further details to be announced soon, or contact camilla@tauny.org for more information.
