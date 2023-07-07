TAUNY names new executive director

CANTON — The Board of Directors of Traditional Arts in Upstate New York announced the appointment of Joshua Vink as its new executive director. He replaces Jill Breit, who served in several capacities during her 30-year career with TAUNY, most recently as executive director.
“We are thrilled to welcome Josh to TAUNY,” said Board President Ruth McWilliams in a prepared statement. “We believe his extensive background and well-rounded experience make him the perfect person to lead our organization forward and to immediately start managing day-to-day operations. We’re sure TAUNY’s many friends also will enjoy getting to know him.”
A resident of Potsdam, Vink was a faculty member in the Department of Theater and Dance at SUNY Potsdam, where he taught classes in arts management and theater, and helped to create the college’s Bachelor of Arts Management program. Previously, he taught at Bates College and was the executive director of a local arts agency in Lewiston/Auburn, Maine.
Vink began his career in New York City, where he worked for fifteen years as an arts administrator, educator, and artist. As founding director of education at People’s Theatre Project in New York City, he brought project-based initiatives in multiple artistic disciplines to schools, community centers, and the public.
As a theater artist, he has worked Off-Broadway, regionally, and in independent film. He holds an MFA in classical acting from The Shakespeare Theatre Company’s Academy for Classical Acting, and bachelor’s degrees in English and theater from SUNY Buffalo.
Vink will begin serving as TAUNY’s new Executive Director on July 10. There will be a series of in-person and virtual events in the coming months to give patrons the opportunity to meet with him.
“It is with great pleasure that I join TAUNY as the new Executive Director, and I look forward to contributing to the excellent work the organization has done showcasing the traditions, heritage, and identities of the people in the North Country with dynamic arts and cultural programs,” he said in a press release from TAUNY.
