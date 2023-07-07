TAUNY names new executive director

Joshua Vink

CANTON — The Board of Directors of Traditional Arts in Upstate New York announced the appointment of Joshua Vink as its new executive director. He replaces Jill Breit, who served in several capacities during her 30-year career with TAUNY, most recently as executive director.

“We are thrilled to welcome Josh to TAUNY,” said Board President Ruth McWilliams in a prepared statement. “We believe his extensive background and well-rounded experience make him the perfect person to lead our organization forward and to immediately start managing day-to-day operations. We’re sure TAUNY’s many friends also will enjoy getting to know him.”

