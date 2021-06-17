CANTON — Traditional Arts in Upstate New York Grow and Tell project, part of the new Folk to Table initiative, is a 2021 partnership between TAUNY and littleGrasse Community Farm, Canton, exploring and sharing how the food we grow reflects and helps sustain our food traditions. This project offers kitchen demonstrations and garden tours around the north county, as well as videos and digital presentations.
The first Grow and Tell kitchen demonstration will take place at the TAUNY Center kitchen on June 25, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jeanna Neefe Matthews of Massena will share food and garden stories and make her grandmother’s dandelion greens with bacon gravy over potatoes. Take-away tasting samples will be offered following the demonstration. Masking and social distancing measures remain in place for this event, and there is a $5 suggested donation to support ongoing projects and programming.
From family roots in agriculture to childhood summers spent in her grandmother’s garden, to current adventures growing, preserving, sharing and diving into the artistic potential of local food, Jeanna Neefe Matthews brings deep experience and enthusiasm to sharing food and food traditions with the community. This recipe is a particular favorite that she often makes in the spring as soon as dandelions can be foraged. She loves it not only because of its tastiness but also because of its significance as a way to connect with her grandmother and family, to celebrate the arrival of edible spring greens and to take joy in the chance to collect and cook them into something that nourishes both body and soul.
The Grow and Tell Project is made possible by a grant from the Cloudsplitter Foundation. Little Grasse Community Farm contributes produce and more for the Grow and Tell Project programs. Learn more about the project and program series at tauny.org.
