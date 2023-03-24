TAUNY offering session on creating redwork portraits from patterns

CANTON — In conjunction with her current exhibit of redwork embroidery portraits of New York suffragists at The TAUNY Center and in celebration of Women’s History Month, Patricia (Tisha) Dolton, Historian/ Librarian at The Folklife Center at Crandall Public Library in Glens Falls, NY, is coming to Canton to offer a unique opportunity for people of all skill levels to learn how to create their own redwork portraits from her patterns.

Equali-Tea: Suffragist Redwork Embroidery Portraits will be held from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with a 30-minute lunch break, on Saturday. The cost is $50, which includes all necessary materials.

