CANTON — TAUNY is hosting a Barn Quilt Party in Massena, on Aug. 10, from 1-4 p.m. at the Nicandri Nature Center, to celebrate the growing barn quilt movement in St. Lawrence County. The Barn Quilt Party will have something for everyone, from barn quilt enthusiasts to those who have never heard of a barn quilt and want to learn more, to anyone looking for a festive afternoon of arts, music, food, and family-friendly activities.
The event will feature a concert by acclaimed folk singer-songwriters Peggy Lynn and Dan Duggan, who will share original and traditional music including songs inspired by regional quilting traditions, 1-3 p.m. Bring a camp chair or blanket to get comfortable listening.
From 3-4 p.m., the community is invited to take part in a barn quilt story share—to present photos (or the actual barn quilt) and/or stories about how and why they’ve made them, how they’ve chosen patterns, and anything else they’d like to share about their barn quilt experience.
The event will also feature sliders and more by the Rapidz Pulled and Loaded Food Truck and a variety of kids’ activities from graham cracker barn quilt “cookie” decorating to quilt-themed story walks on the beautiful trails.
Throughout the afternoon, there will be much more to do and see as well, including: barn quilt painting, quilt-making, and related demonstrations and displays, a display by the Borderline Quilters of fabric quilts showing the connections between barn quilts and the regional quilting tradition, barn and traditional quilt sales, and information tables about the Barn Quilt Tourism project and more.
Visitors will have a chance to learn more about county-wide barn quilt activities and to register their own site for an online map of barn quilts around St. Lawrence County. Along with this event, visitors are invited to check out a companion display of Amish quilts at the Celine G. Philibert Cultural Centre and Museum in downtown Massena, and to attend a talk on Amish life and culture in the North Country by Dr. Karen Johnson-Weiner at the Massena Public Library on August 8th.
The Massena Barn Quilt Party is presented by TAUNY and the Barn Quilt Tourism Project partners along with the Massena Public Library and the Nicandri Nature Center. TAUNY and partners have hosted Barn Quilt Parties this summer in South Colton, Wanakena, and Hammond. Details very by event. Learn more at www.tauny.org or on the TAUNY Facebook page under “Events.”
All of this activity is part of a bigger arts and economic development project underway over 2019. This year, TAUNY is working with the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, the St. Lawrence County Arts Council, the Hammond Barn Quilt Trail Committee, the Town of Colton Tourism & Beautification Committee, and further community partners, on the Barn Quilt Tourism Project. The project, funded by a New York State Council on the Arts Regional Economic Development (REDC) grant, highlights, celebrates, and encourages barn quilt activity in St. Lawrence County and beyond. In addition to the Barn Quilt Party series, the project features a range of exciting elements including: a June barn quilt studio at The TAUNY Center, a “Towns of St. Lawrence County Barn Quilt” mural, a pilot tour of an area barn quilt trail, support for several contemporary, folk, and traditional artists to produce new works inspired by the barn quilt concept, and an online map on which people in and around St. Lawrence County will be encouraged to post their own barn quilts and the stories that go with them. Learn more about the project and how to get involved at www.tauny.org.
