CANTON — Traditional Arts in Upstate New York, invites the community to a Barn Quilt Party in Hammond, on Aug, 3, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Iva Smith Memorial Gallery, 627 Route 37, Hammond, to celebrate the growing barn quilt movement in St. Lawrence County.
The Barn Quilt Party will have something for everyone, from barn quilt enthusiasts to those who have never heard of a barn quilt and want to learn more, to anyone looking for a festive morning of arts, music, food, and family-friendly activities.
The event will feature a mini concert by the acclaimed Hammond Ukulele Group, as well as demonstrations by north country artists who are creating barn quilts, quilts, or barn-quilt-inspired works in varying mediums, including: barn quilt painter Carol Musser Rose, Akwesasne basket maker Carrie Hill, paper-cutting artist Marina Loew, quilter Fawn Sunderland, and felted wool artist Kathy Montan, who will invite the public to join in an interactive, kid-friendly canvas-prep activity. There will also be a display by the Borderline Quilters of fabric quilts showing the connections between barn quilts and the regional quilting tradition. Visitors will also have a chance to learn more about county-wide barn quilt activities and to register their own site for an online map of barn quilts around St. Lawrence County.
The Hammond Barn Quilt Trail committee has invited local barn quilt owners to share stories about their quilts, how and why they’ve made them, how they’ve chosen patterns, and anything else they’d like to tell about their barn quilt experience. The Committee will also be presenting a Barn Quilt Dance called “From Pattern to Pattern”, as well as a one-time only performance of “Painter on the Roof”, by the Barn Quilt Players. Snacks will be available, and all activities will take place, rain or shine.
The Hammond Barn Quilt Party is presented by TAUNY and the Barn Quilt Tourism Project partners along with the Hammond Barn Quilt Trail Committee. TAUNY and partners have hosted Barn Quilt Parties this summer in South Colton and Wanakena, and will present one further on Aug. 10 in Massena at the Nicandri Nature Center from 1 to 4 p.m.. Details vary by event.
Learn more at www.tauny.org or on the TAUNY Facebook page under “Events.”
All of this activity is part of a bigger arts and economic development project underway over 2019.
This year, TAUNY is working with the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, the St. Lawrence County Arts Council, the Hammond Barn Quilt Trail Committee, the Town of Colton Tourism & Beautification Committee, and further community partners, on the Barn Quilt Tourism Project. The project, funded by a New York State Council on the Arts Regional Economic Development (REDC) grant, highlights, celebrates, and encourages barn quilt activity in St. Lawrence County and beyond. In addition to the Barn Quilt Party series, the project features a range of exciting elements including: a June barn quilt studio at The TAUNY Center, a “Towns of St. Lawrence County Barn Quilt” mural, a pilot tour of an area barn quilt trail, support for several contemporary, folk, and traditional artists to produce new works inspired by the barn quilt concept, and an online map on which people in and around St. Lawrence County will be encouraged to post their own barn quilts and the stories that go with them. Learn more about the project and how to get involved at www.tauny.org.
The 2019 Barn Quilt Tourism Project is made possible by a Regional Economic Development Council Grant through the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature.
