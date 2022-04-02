CANTON — Traditional Arts in Upstate New York Executive Director Jill R. Breit assembled a team to curate the organization’s current exhibit, Hornbeck Boats: Lightest Boats in the Deep Woods.
Working with boat historian Hallie E. Bond and photographer Nancie Battaglia, Ms. Breit has organized a collection of boats and photographs that represent a range of boats built by Adirondack canoe maker Peter Hornbeck and the people who use them to explore the ponds, creeks, rivers and swamps of Northern New York.
“The most important thing about the boats is how people use them,” Ms. Breit said. “Rather than focusing our attention on the makers and the boats themselves, we wanted to focus attention on the people who own the boats, love the boats and use the boats.”
Peter Hornbeck, of Olmstedville, Essex County, who died in 2020, started making small boats in his shop when he was on break from his job as an elementary school teacher in the early 1970s.
He was inspired, Ms. Breit said, by Canton’s 19th century boat maker J. Henry Rushton.
The boats are small, light and allow paddlers to reach the small ponds, streams and backwaters of the Adirondacks.
In the 1990s, the boats became a full-time occupation and Hornbeck Boats created a community of paddlers devoted to the vessels.
Ms. Breit said one aim of the exhibit, on display at TAUNY’s 53 Main St. cultural center in Canton, is to showcase the importance of the company, its history and how the boats have changed paddling culture in the region.
TAUNY Digital Content Director Gus A. Geraci collected 12 hours of raw video footage of Hornbeck boat owners talking about their boats and how they use them.
Mr. Geraci honed that footage down to a two-hour loop that is on display as part of the exhibit. A 30-minute version of the video is available online at wdt.me/Hornbeck. A part two is in the works.
In the course of gathering the footage, some collected in person and some over Zoom, Mr. Geraci said he was impressed by the almost spiritual relationship Hornbeck owners have with their boats.
“There are certain commonalities,” he said. “They’re small, they’re light.”
But every owner had a specific feeling about their craft and the way they use it.
“I was exhausted by the level of intensity and energy and enthusiasm they had,” Mr. Geraci said.
It is not just ownership of the boat that is important but where the boat can take its owner.
“Every now and then I would get someone who didn’t want to divulge their pond or their lake where they take their boat,” Mr. Geraci said. “If you have your secret treehouse, your favorite mountain, your favorite trail, people want to keep that secret. And, what makes it special is the privacy.”
The exhibit’s photography shows the boats in their Adirondack element and the boats themselves, with weathered gunnels and worn seats indicating that use surpasses form.
“You can talk about form and design all you want,” Ms. Breit said. “A person can be in a workshop making boats, but if nobody uses them and nobody loves them and they don’t serve a good purpose then it doesn’t matter that they are being made.”
The boats for many, are a source of recreation, but some are also used for work.
“They are very useful for certain types of work being done in the region,” Ms. Breit said. “One of the people interviewed is a scientist who does bird surveys in swamps and his is the perfect boat to get out into a swamp where the water isn’t very deep. Nancie (Battaglia) says, ‘I consider my boat part of my equipment. As much as my camera, my boat is part of my equipment.’”
The exhibit runs through May 8, is free and is open during the normal operating hours of the TAUNY Center — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
On the last day of the exhibit, which coincides with the Sunday of Canton Canoe Weekend, a special gathering of Hornbeck owners is planned, Ms. Breit said.
From 1 to 3 p.m. May 8, “we are going to invite people to come to Canton with their Hornbeck boats on their vehicles and we are going to take over the parking lot behind our building downtown and try to fill that parking lot with vehicles that have Hornbeck boats.” she said.
The event will include refreshments and traditional Adirondack music from the trio Jam Crackers.
“At 3 o’clock, anyone that is so inclined will head down to the Grasse River and we will have a group paddle to conclude the exhibition and to also conclude the Canton Canoe Weekend,” Ms. Breit said.
