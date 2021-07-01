TAUNY summer fundraiser underway

TAUNY turns 35 this year. In recognition of its anniversary, the first 35 people to contribute $150 or more to its Appeal will be entered in a raffle to win this Tulips & Pinwheels barn quilt measuring 2’ x 2,’painted and donated by TAUNY Board Member Ruth McWilliams. The design is inspired by a quilt pattern from Inspired by Fabric. Photo provided
