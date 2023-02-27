Tax benefit options weighed

A Massena tax preparer had some words of advice during Monday’s town board public hearing on the 10% tax exemption for volunteer firefighters and ambulance workers. Charles E. McGrath said the volunteers should look at the better option — a $200 refundable tax credit from the state or a 10% tax exemption on the assessed value of their home from local governments and the school district. Bob Beckstead/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — A Massena tax preparer had some words of advice during Monday’s town board public hearing on the 10% tax exemption for volunteer firefighters and ambulance workers.

Charles E. McGrath said the volunteers should look at the better option — a $200 refundable tax credit from the state or a 10% tax exemption on the assessed value of their home from local governments and the school district.

