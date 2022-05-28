Canton’s beach opening Memorial Day weekend

Lifeguard T-shirts are ready to be distributed to this year’s crew at Taylor Park in Canton. The beach will not open today due to storm conditions. Tom Graser/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — Taylor Park Beach will not open today (May 28) due to flooding, unsafe water levels and large debris in the river from the storm.

Stay tuned to this space for updates.

