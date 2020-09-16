Tebo, DiVincenzo elected to Norwood Village Board

NORWOOD – Republicans have picked up a seat on the Norwood Village Board of Trustees after replacing an outgoing independent in Tuesday’s election.
Republican Matt Tebo and Democrat Mike DiVincenzo led the vote count receiving 83 and 78 votes respectively. Mr. DiVincenzo, an incumbent, will retain his seat, Mr. Tebo will fill the seat of outgoing independent, David Fenton who was appointed to fill out the remainder of the term after it was vacated in 2018.
Republican Gene Michael Knowlton and Democrat Erin Labarge lagged behind in the vote count with 65 and 34 votes respectively.
With the election of Mr. Tebo, the board of trustees is now split evenly between Democrats and Republicans, though Mayor TimLevison, a Democrat who ran unopposed, will maintain the party’s majority in Village government.
