Police investigate string of vandalism around Heuvelton

The shared entrance to the U.S. Post Office and Heuvelton Amvets Post 1997 at 107 South State St., Heuvelton, was taped off by sheriff’s deputies as they investigated a rash of break-ins and vandalism in the village that occurred in October. Matt Curatolo/Watertown Daily Times

HEUVELTON — Detectives with the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office have made an arrest in the vandalism at Heuvelton Central School and several other businesses and organizations in the village of Heuvelton,

In a press release Monday, detectives said that they charged a 16 year old male subject with two counts of third-degree burglary, first-degree criminal tampering, second-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree criminal mischief and petit larceny. Due to the age of the subject, the Sheriff’s Office will not be releasing his name.

