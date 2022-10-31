HEUVELTON — Detectives with the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office have made an arrest in the vandalism at Heuvelton Central School and several other businesses and organizations in the village of Heuvelton,
In a press release Monday, detectives said that they charged a 16 year old male subject with two counts of third-degree burglary, first-degree criminal tampering, second-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree criminal mischief and petit larceny. Due to the age of the subject, the Sheriff’s Office will not be releasing his name.
The teenager was arraigned in St. Lawrence County Youth Part Court and was released under the supervision of probation.
Sheriff’s detectives, who worked with state police, ran a coordinated investigation into the vandalism that occurred during the night of Oct. 17 or the early morning hours of Oct. 18. During that time, extensive vandalism took place at Heuvelton Central School, 87 East Washington St., as well as smaller instances at Doug’s Tavern, 36 North State St.; the U.S. Post Office, 107B South State St.; and Heuvelton Amvets Post 1997, 107 South State St.
Previous acts of vandalism at Heuvelton Central School that took place on Aug. 28 and Aug. 30 was also caused by the same 16 year old, according to sheriff’s detectives. During those instances, the teenager allegedly performed vandalism and stole such items as graphic cards from three different computer towers, random pieces from inside the computer tower, a 3D printer and more miscellaneous items.
It is unclear whether the teenager was a student at Heuvelton. However, last week Heuvelton school officials sent a notice to families telling them that a suspect was identified, charges were pending and such behavior would be punished by the district’s code of conduct.
“While we cannot comment on the particulars of this situation, it’s important to remind students that acts of vandalism are a crime punishable by law and also violate the district’s code of conduct. Consequences for such behavior according to the code of conduct include suspension and/or expulsion,” wrote Superintendent Jesse Coburn.
