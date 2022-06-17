OGDENSBURG — A 13 year-old has been charged after allegedly making threats toward Ogdensburg Free Academy staff and the school itself Friday, according to city police.
A press release issued by Police Chief Mark T. Kearns said that the teen was charged with making terroristic threats, felony, following an investigation by city police. At no point were students or staff in any danger, the release said.
Police said that the teen was turned over to a third party and will appear in family court at a later date. Due to the juvenile’s age, no further details will be released.
In an email sent to parents and guardians of city school district students, Superintendent Kevin K. Kendall stated that the district worked closely with city police in “accordance with our security protocols and code of conduct to handle the incident.”
“We understand that instances like these can be unsettling, and would like to stress the importance for students, staff and families to report anything that could compromise safety in our schools. We commend those who brought this issue to our attention so we could act quickly and appropriately,” Mr. Kendall wrote. “Please know that student safety is always our top priority. Please take some time to discuss these safety issues with your child. Working together, we can maintain a safe educational experience for all students.”
