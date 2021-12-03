GOUVERNEUR — The village police department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.
Lucia Skelly, 17, has been missing since Thursday. She was last seen wearing a red coat with fur around the hood, black sweatpants and black Nike Jordan sneakers with the number 23 on them. Her hair is dyed purple. She is believed to be in the local area and may be with a male companion, according to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.