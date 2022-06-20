POTSDAM — State police have arrested two 16-year-olds in connection with the vandalism of the Daily Ridge Presbyterian Church, 411 Elliot Road.
Police were called to the Potsdam church on June 5 to investigate the vandalism which caused, according to a police report, between $5,000 and $10,000 in damage.
The juveniles accused of the crime were arrested on June 10 and each charged with one count of second-degree criminal mischief, a felony. They were arraigned in the youth part of St. Lawrence County Court.
