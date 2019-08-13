MASSENA — State police have charged three teens in an alleged early morning ransack and burglary of the St. Lawrence Centre Mall.
Troopers responded to a 9:40 a.m. Monday report that there had been several burglaries to stores within the mall, with numerous exterior doors to the mall found forced open and merchandise and cash stolen from various retailers inside the mall.
Troopers said at about 1:37 a.m. Tuesday, a mall security guard called and reported three males were inside the mall. The security guard was advised to exit the mall and wait for patrols, troopers said, and a UTV used by the suspects was found parked outside the mall and a door was found pried open.
Troopers said they entered the mall and located the teens and a foot pursuit followed inside the mall and the trio was taken into custody.
The UTV was also determined to have been reported as stolen, troopers said.
Charged are Tehahkerato Shenandoah, 19, of Hogansburg, an 18-year-old male from London, Ontario, and an 18-year-old male from Hogansburg, each with a count of third-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools and third-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
The 18-year-old Hogansburg male was also charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
The trio was arraigned in Town Court. The 18-year-old London, Ontario, male was released after posting $750 cash bail, the 18-year-old Hogansburg male was released on his own recognizance and Mr. Shenandoah was released under the supervision of probation.
