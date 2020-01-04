A westward facing view, workers from J.E. Sheehan Contracting Corporation can be seen in the final stages of constructing two replacement bridges Friday on Jones Road in the town of Hopkinton. Meant strictly for recreational use over the St. Regis River, the new bridges sit eight inches above the existing spans which where closed in October, 2019, due to deterioration to the trusses. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
