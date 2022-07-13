OGDENSBURG — Four months after a fire caused the complete evacuation and relocation of more than 80 tenants of Riverview Towers, the Ogdensburg Housing Authority welcomed back tenants who lived on the housing complex’s upper floors.
On Wednesday, OHA Executive Director Cheryl A. Douglass said some tenants returned this week to their apartments at Riverview Towers, 232 Washington St., to units above the sixth-floor location of the March 8 fire.
“As of yesterday (Tuesday) we allowed any of the tenants from 7 through 11 to come back to their apartments,” Ms. Douglass said. “That’s half the building.”
The complex has 100 units and housed approximately 85 people at the time of the fire.
A small number of tenants have elected to stay where they relocated or decided to move elsewhere, Ms. Douglass said.
The housing authority said that work continues on the second floor up to the sixth floor, the levels that sustained the most smoke and water damage. Insurance is expected to cover all of the $4.6 million in estimated repairs needed to fully reopen Riverview Towers.
The housing authority will notify tenants who lived on the lower floors when those levels will reopen.
Construction is ongoing on the lower floors, “but we are well on our way with that and we hope to release more floors in the coming months,” Ms. Douglass. “It won’t be a mass opening but as we get a floor ready we will move tenants in.”
In April, the investigation into the cause of the fire was suspended until the occupant of the sixth-floor apartment, who was injured in the blaze, could be interviewed, according to City Manager Stephen P. Jellie.
Mr. Jellie said the cause of the fire will remain classified as undetermined and the city “will have no further comment on this matter.”
