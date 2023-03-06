WASHINGTON — Rep. Claudia L. Tenney toured the northern border last week and is starting to call attention to concerns she has about border security in her district.
Rep. Tenney, R-Canandaigua, said she has concerns about the security of the border, after reports that the Swanton Sector covering the land border from St. Lawrence County to New Hampshire was experiencing an 800% increase in illegal crossings.
“The worsening crisis at our northern border is real, and the Biden administration must take steps to address it immediately,” Rep. Tenney said. “Our (Customs and Border Protection) agents face unprecedented challenges because of Joe Biden’s failure to address his disastrous open border policies.”
Rep. Tenney represents the 24th Congressional District, covering Western New York and the Finger Lakes, from north of Niagara County to Jefferson County. She recently joined the Northern Border Security Caucus in Washington, a group of Republican legislators who have heavily criticized the president and current immigration policies.
New York state legislators have joined in and begun voicing their own disapproval, trying to connect the issue with wider crime in upstate communities.
“Albany Democrats’ soft-on-crime policies have already endangered public safety in our communities,” said New York State Senate Minority Leader Robert G. Ortt II. “We do not want criminals from other counties thinking they can take advantage of our life here. We must secure our border and support our border patrol agents, and make it clear, if you intend to come to our country and commit crimes against our citizenry, you will pay a price.”
Sen. Ortt represents a Western New York district. He and Rep. Tenney were also joined in their tour of the northern border by Assemblyman Angelo J. Morinello, a Republican representing Erie and niagara Counties.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.