Tensions between Ogdensburg City Manager and the Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad continue to increase in a thread of emails released on Friday.
At a City Council meeting on Monday, OVRS Chief of Emergency Services Kenneth J. Gardner took to public comment to address a situation about two $78,000 payments for five new automated external defibrillators, AEDs.
“It has not been an issue with OVRS and the city of Ogdensburg,” said Gardner. “This started out when Mr. Jellie came to us and said he didn’t feel the city was doing enough for us, is there anything they could do for us. We told him we needed to get new defibrillators, which we were financially prepared to do on our own, but he made the offer, and we said if the city would like to do that for us, that would be great.”
As a result, in 2021, OVRS received a $78,000 payment for five new automated external defibrillators. In May, discussion arose about sending a second payment to OVRS. City Manager Stephen P. Jellie told the councilors OVRS did not receive the second payment because they had not sent the city its financial report for 2021.
In Mr. Gardner’s statement at Monday’s City Council meeting, he stated that he sent Mr. Jellie the department’s annual report in late February. He also said that he has requested to present the annual report to the City Council, as per their agreement, four times and has been denied doing so each time.
Following Mr. Gardner’s public comment, Mr. Jellie emailed Mr. Gardner, thanking him for his appearance but “respectfully disagree with most of what you stated.”
In the emails, Mr. Jellie stated that his assessment of OVRS indicates that “financial and personal struggle exists.” He also said that St. Lawrence County has also affirmed that the entire EMS system in the county is at serious risk.
“OVRS is not exempt from the stern warning posted by SLC officials and you know that,” said Mr. Jellie. “Your glossing over the obvious problems and attempting to paint a rosy picture of the past, in lieu of working with me to bridge the gaps and work toward real solutions is unprofessional and violates simple common sense.”
He ended the email stating that he believes there needs to be a change in leadership at OVRS.
“I will continue to advise city council in this matter, and also for the record, I strongly believe a complete change in leadership at OVRS is necessary for the organization to remain viable,” he said. “My opinion in that matter is shared by many in the local/regional EMS community and the many former members that have left due to the failure of leadership. EMS is a serious topic that needs to be addressed in an open, transparent and comprehensive manner and I assure you, that is going to occur.”
In response to this email, Mr. Gardner replied, “The only place that needs a change in leadership is the city of Ogdensburg’s city manager. You have done nothing but throw this city into turmoil.”
Mr. Gardner also highlighted gains made by OVRS while he has been Chief of Emergency Services.
“In my tenure we have gone from two ambulances to four to be able to handle the constant yearly increasing of calls and mutual aids from other departments,” said Mr. Gardner. “Our income has increased and we do that by soft billing the people we treat to avoid putting people into collections ruining their credit ratings.”
He also stated that OVRS has always and continues to pay its bills, have an outstanding credit rating, purchase the equipment needed, and have the staff that is needed to handle a constant rising call volume.
“We had the funds and we were planning on purchasing whatever we needed to continue the care we have always provided,” said Mr. Gardner in the email response. “Things then changed when the Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad didn’t come out and support your decision on reducing Ogdensburg firefighters, in fact, you got even madder at us because some members, on their own and not speaking on behalf of OVRS, expressed true disagreement with you in public.”
Mr. Gardner ended the email with, “we will no longer sit back and take your personal attacks on an organization that has served the city of Ogdensburg for more than sixty-two years.”
“I don’t understand the issue he has with us,” said Mr. Gardner. “To try to put down a volunteer organization that has worked for 62 years in the city, I think speaks wonders about the gentleman.”
