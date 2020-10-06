CANTON — St. Lawrence County is aiming to keep tax rates at bay while navigating a tough and uncertain fiscal year ahead.
The county is projecting a $4.3 million decrease in revenue for 2020, and an increase in mandated spending, but will attempt to keep its streak of holding property tax rates on homeowners steady, according to County Administrator Ruth Doyle’s proposed tentative budget.
“Many of the challenges that emerged in 2020 are continuing for the foreseeable future and as such, much of our thinking and management has been adapted to reflect our obligations moving forward under these circumstances. This has been and continues to be a very different kind of year,” Ms. Doyle told the county Board of Legislators on Monday.
The tentative budget would reduce appropriations by $3.5 million next year to make up in part for the drop in revenue. A summary of the budget provided by the county administrator noted that, in the same stroke, a net of two new full-time equivalent positions would be established. Positions would be abolished in community services, the highway department, human resources and Office for the Aging. At the same time, positions would be created in social services, the sheriff’s office, emergency services, district attorney and Board of Elections.
The tax rate paid by homeowners will slightly decrease, though the county’s levy is increasing as assessed property values have slightly risen. Under the tentative budget, homeowners will pay $8.19 per $1,000 of assessed value in 2021. In 2019, the median residential assessment in St. Lawrence County was $89,500, according to data from the state Department of Taxation and Finance. That median home would pay about $733 under the tentative budget. This is down slightly from last year’s rate of $8.28 per $1,000 in assessed value. Overall, the administrator’s budget accounts for a roughly $1.3 million increase in overall assessed property values across the county.
The county has avoided raising property taxes since 2015, a trend that was largely supported by relatively buoyant sales tax revenue over that time as well. Despite the pandemic, sales tax figures released by the state Comptroller’s Office over the summer indicated St. Lawrence County was, at least nominally, similarly situated to last year at the same point. The administrator’s proposed budget anticipates steady revenue.
“Because of our fiscal prudence in prior years and the board’s priority to establish financial stability, we find the county well positioned to absorb these current challenges. That positioning is key to our management strategy for fiscal year 2021,” Ms. Doyle said.
Earlier this year, the county had $20.5 million in its unassigned general fund balance, about 12% of this fiscal year’s expenditures.
